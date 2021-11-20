Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 104,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.41 and a 200 day moving average of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

