EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

EQT stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EQT by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

