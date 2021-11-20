Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $288.86 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $292.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after buying an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.