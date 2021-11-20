Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.53 and a one year high of C$14.33.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.