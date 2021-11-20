Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

