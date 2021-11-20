Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.74. 581,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,250% from the average session volume of 24,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Esm Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esm Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Esm Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

