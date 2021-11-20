Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ETTYF shares. Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.