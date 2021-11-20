Ether Zero 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,727.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $217,584.15 and $6,727.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.58 or 0.07364405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00086395 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

