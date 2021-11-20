Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0012

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $222,748.40 and approximately $6,264.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.00 or 0.07410856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00085743 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

