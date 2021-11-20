Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 68% against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1,476.13 and approximately $1.20 million worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00218996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 991,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

