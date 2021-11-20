ETNA Network (ETNA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $212,514.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

