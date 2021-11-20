Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:RE opened at $267.11 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

