Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.07 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $45.07 million and $145,327.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.51 or 0.07350459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.20 or 0.99468574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.