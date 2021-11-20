EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

