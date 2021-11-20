EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00219528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

