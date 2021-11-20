EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVmo stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EVmo has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 4.40.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 78.72% and a negative return on equity of 453.01%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

