Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.05% of Evolent Health worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evolent Health by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Evolent Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $541,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,297,263 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

