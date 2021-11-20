Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $31.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the lowest is $30.50 million. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $96.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

EOLS stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 302.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $2,122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 267.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 82.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

