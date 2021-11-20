EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 976 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $161.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

