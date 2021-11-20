Exeedme Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $37.24 million and $902,597.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.41 or 0.07321681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.88 or 0.99979079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

