Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.92. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

