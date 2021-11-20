F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 1.09% of F.N.B. worth $42,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

