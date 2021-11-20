Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.