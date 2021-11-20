Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Farmland Partners reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

