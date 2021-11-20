FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Tops $13.08 on Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $13.08 or 0.00022554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $46.44 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,675 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

