Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.91. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 936,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

