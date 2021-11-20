Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $10,778,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.74. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 16.05%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.