Financial Contrast: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 7 8 1 2.53 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus price target of $63.89, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 40.66% 16.21% 1.40% CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.48 $539.00 million $7.09 9.23 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.09 $29.61 million $3.20 6.58

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats CF Bankshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

