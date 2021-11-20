Financial Contrast: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Motor Products and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 6.40% 18.26% 9.81% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 1.03 $57.39 million $3.59 14.67 XL Fleet $20.34 million 32.94 -$60.61 million $0.02 240.62

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. Standard Motor Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Standard Motor Products and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.11%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

