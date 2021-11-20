Financial Review: BioSig Technologies (BSGM) versus The Competition

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioSig Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -170.52% -141.90% BioSig Technologies Competitors -280.69% -20.19% -14.20%

This is a summary of current ratings for BioSig Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies Competitors 234 941 1765 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.61%. Given BioSig Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A -$52.22 million -2.81 BioSig Technologies Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.33

BioSig Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies. BioSig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 18.80, indicating that their average stock price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioSig Technologies competitors beat BioSig Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures. The company was founded by Kenneth L. Londoner on February 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Westport. CT.

