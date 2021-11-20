FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $6,088.48 and $1.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

