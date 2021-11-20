Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
Fire & Flower Company Profile
