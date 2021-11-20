First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.63% of First BanCorp. worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.