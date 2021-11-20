First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,075 shares of company stock worth $274,314 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

