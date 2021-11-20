First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,930 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.