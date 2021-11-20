First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

DLTR opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

