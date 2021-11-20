First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,200 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 331,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 244,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 697.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 198,263 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $134.96 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

