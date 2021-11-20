First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,881 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 422.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

NYSE:LCII opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a one year low of $122.99 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.