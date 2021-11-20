First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 135,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $17,757,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.