First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.05 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

