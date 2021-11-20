First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.