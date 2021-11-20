First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

