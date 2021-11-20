First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

