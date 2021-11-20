First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Match Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Match Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

