First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,043 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Yum! Brands Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE YUM
opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.
Yum! Brands Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.