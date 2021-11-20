First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,043 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.