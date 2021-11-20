First Hawaiian Bank Sells 109,442 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,442 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,160 shares of company stock worth $24,621,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $225.14 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.36 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day moving average is $243.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

