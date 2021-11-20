First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,639 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 53,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

