First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,639 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $9,791,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $17,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

