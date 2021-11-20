First Hawaiian Bank Sells 599 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

Boeing stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

