First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,626 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

